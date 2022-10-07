Plan To Advance Free Indo-Pacific Region Could Lead To Destabilisation: Dmitry Medvedev

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said that the Western nations' intention to advance the concept of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific could lead to socio-economic destabilisation in the nations of the Asia-Pacific region. In his address to the opening of the international conference 'Environmental Policy and Sustainable Development on the island of Sakhalin' on October 6, Medvedev said that the conference is being organised on the Pacific Coast in a region which he stressed has been an "example of stability, security and sustainable development," TASS reported.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that there still exists a certain level of "turbulence and problems of unpredictability." He blamed the "short-sighted policy" of several non-regional nations for the turbulence and problems related to unpredictability. As per the TASS report, Dmitry Medvedev said, "Our conference is being held on the Pacific coast, in a region that has long been an example of stability, security and sustainable development. But even here now there is a certain level of turbulence and problems of unpredictability. This is largely due to the short-sighted policy of a whole number of non-regional countries. Let me get this straight - Western countries."

Number of nations strengthening alien structures in Asian countries: Medvedev

In his address, Medvedev pointed out that a number of nations have been strengthening the system of alien structures in Asian countries under the guise of supporting like-minded partners in Asia, as per the news report. He claimed that these nations use all sorts of arguments about creating an 'open Indo-Pacific region." According to Dmitry Medvedev, Russia does not like the actions of these nations as their goals are "non-transparent" and "extremely politicised." He raised questions over the decision of nations over creating structures like NATO in the Asia Pacific regions and emphasised that they do not help in the stability of the region. He asserted that such involvement will also impact environmental issues.

Medvedev reacts to Zelenskyy's call for launching nuclear strike on Russia

Dmitry Medvedev has suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should consult a psychiatrist "so as to not cause more trouble for his people and everyone else." He made the statement in response to Zelenskyy's cause to launch nuclear strikes on Russia. In a Telegram post, Medvedev said, "Zelensky announced the need for preventive nuclear strikes on Russia. Polite psychiatrists should give this idiot a preventive craniotomy. Until he caused more trouble for his people and everyone else."