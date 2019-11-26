Plane Gets Caught Upside Down In High-voltage Power Lines, Pilot Rescued

A pilot was reportedly rescued in Minnesota on November 23 after the small-engine plane got entangled in high-voltage power lines. The single-engine plane had crashed on 150th street in Louisville Township. According to international media reports, Thomas Koskovich was flying his Piper Club south when he was trapped in the wires. Fortunately, he was not injured in the crash. Sheriff Luke Hennen, in a statement, said that the incident could have been worse. However, firefighters reached on time, de-energised the power line, and rescued the 65-year-old. The investigation has been further turned over the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This incident could have been much worse. We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a press release.

Plane gets stuck under a bridge in China

Earlier in October, a video of an aeroplane went viral which was stuck under a foot over bridge in Harbin, China. The incident occurred in Harbin, China, when the aeroplane was being carried on a trailer truck, got stuck under the bridge. As seen in the video, the upper part of the aeroplane got stuck beneath the bridge, obstructing free movement, as the driver tries to find a way to get out of it.

An airplane was stuck under a footbridge in Harbin, China. Watch how it was removed by a witty driver pic.twitter.com/Puxi4l1AEa — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) October 21, 2019

According to the reports, the plane was being transported after it was disassembled. In order to get the plane out of the odd situation, the driver ultimately had to deflate the tires of the truck. The method worked because the trailer truck’s tires were very high and when the driver deflated them, there was enough space to move the truck. Later, the driver later had to re-inflate the tires so that he could carry the plane to its location.

(With inputs from Agencies)