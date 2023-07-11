Plans Revealed For Upgrade To Russia's Su-75 Checkmate Stealth Fighter Jet

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has recently filed a series of patents with the Russian Federal Intellectual Property Service, teasing intriguing modifications and advancements in the design of the Su-75 Checkmate aircraft. These developments showcase the commitment of UAC to enhance the capabilities of this next (fifth)-generation combat aircraft. UAC is the Russian-state owned aerospace conglomerate that was created by Vladimir Putin in 2006 via Presidential decree. It consolidated shares of seasoned fighter aircraft makers Mikoyan, Sukhoi, and others.

The patents reveal significant design modifications to the Su-75 Checkmate, building upon its original concept. One notable change is the extension and inclination of the trailing edge of the wing, resulting in an increased wing area. This modification aims to improve the aircraft's aerodynamic performance and potentially reduce its rear radar signature, enhancing its stealth capabilities. Furthermore, the engine installation has been refined, and the fuselage has undergone changes that suggest an increase in internal volume. These alterations may allow for larger armament bays or an augmented internal fuel capacity, boosting the aircraft's operational flexibility and endurance.

New Versions and Possibilities

Two-Seater Version: In addition to the modified design, the UAC has also introduced a two-seater version of the Su-75 Checkmate. This variant features a tandem two-seater cockpit configuration, with the rear seat raised to provide improved forward vision. The two-seater version serves multiple purposes, including training future Su-75 pilots and potentially acting as a command centre for drones and unmanned combat aircraft. This configuration enables enhanced coordination and communication between manned and unmanned assets, leading to improved mission effectiveness.

Image: AP (Russia’s Su-75 fighter displayed at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon)

Unmanned Variant: Another groundbreaking development revealed in the patents is the introduction of an unmanned version of the Su-75 Checkmate. This unmanned variant closely resembles the piloted aircraft design, showcasing UAC's focus on the future of aerial combat capabilities. The unmanned version aligns with the concept of "optionally manned" aircraft, offering flexibility in mission execution and paving the way for advanced unmanned combat systems. The incorporation of unmanned capabilities further demonstrates UAC's dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies in the development of the Su-75 Checkmate.

Progress Amid Challenges

While these patents showcase exciting advancements, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. The development of a new-generation combat aircraft is a complex process, often subject to delays and obstacles. Economic sanctions imposed on Russia and ongoing conflicts may impact the timeline and resource allocation for the Su-75 Checkmate project. However, the filing of these patents reaffirms UAC's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation in aviation.

The developments revealed through these patents offer a glimpse into the future of the Su-75 Checkmate program. The Su-75 Checkmate represents a significant step forward for the Russian aerospace industry, leveraging advanced technologies and innovative design principles to deliver a state-of-the-art combat aircraft.