'Please Thank Them': Wife Of Healthcare Worker Highlights Their Sacrifice

It has been nearly months since the deadly coronavirus hit the world. Since then, it has affected professionals in every field, however, it comes out as health care workers are the worse hit. Recently, a Twitter thread emerged bringing people face to face with the stark reality of medical professions and their families.

'He is treating patients'

Rachel Patzer recently shared a thread of five tweets talking about the "sacrifice" the health care officials were making amid the pandemic. She starts by mentioning that her husband worked as a physician in the emergency department and was busy “actively treating coronavirus patients.” She then reveals that as a precautionary measure, she had made the "difficult decision" to isolate him. Talking about her kids, she goes on to say that she has three kids, one of whom is only 3 weeks old before saying that it was immensely painful for her to see her spouse not hold the kids.

In the next tweet, she says that since all schools are shut, she was trying to home school her kids "all by herself" adding that this wasn’t how she envisioned her maternity leave. She also wrote about the sacrifice health care workers were making.

It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignoring social distancing recommendations when I know my husband and many other healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat more sick patients. (4/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

In her concluding tweet, the new mum urged people to follow the precautionary measures and asked them to be grateful to healthcare workers for "whatever they are doing."

Please, take this #pandemic seriously. I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded. And already we are seeing the strain. Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing. (5/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

