The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Please Thank Them': Wife Of Healthcare Worker Highlights Their Sacrifice

Rest of the World News

Rachel Patzer, wife of a healthcare worker recently shared a thread of five tweets talking about the "sacrifice" they were making amid the pandemic.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Please thank them': Wife of healthcare worker highlights sacrifice amid coronavirus dread

It has been nearly months since the deadly coronavirus hit the world. Since then, it has affected professionals in every field, however, it comes out as health care workers are the worse hit. Recently, a Twitter thread emerged bringing people face to face with the stark reality of medical professions and their families.

'He is treating patients' 

Rachel Patzer recently shared a thread of five tweets talking about the "sacrifice" the health care officials were making amid the pandemic. She starts by mentioning that her husband worked as a physician in the emergency department and was busy “actively treating coronavirus patients.” She then reveals that as a precautionary measure, she had made the "difficult decision"  to isolate him. Talking about her kids, she goes on to say that she has three kids, one of whom is only 3 weeks old before saying that it was immensely painful for her to see her spouse not hold the kids.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Owaisi Asks PM To ‘practice What He Preaches’; Seeks Curtailing Parl

Read: Rangoli Chandel Slams American Newspaper For Its Post On India's Coronavirus Situation

In the next tweet, she says that since all schools are shut, she was trying to home school her kids "all by herself" adding that this wasn’t how she envisioned her maternity leave. She also wrote about the sacrifice health care workers were making.

In her concluding tweet, the new mum urged people to follow the precautionary measures and asked them to be grateful to healthcare workers for "whatever they are doing."

Read:  Chelsea Offer Millennium Hotel At Stamford Bridge To NHS Staff For Coronavirus Aid

Read: Man City Star Bernardo Silva Has Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA