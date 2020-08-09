Mayflower Ship's Replica That Bought Pilgrims To America 400 Yrs Ago Returning To Plymouth

A replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 years ago this year is returning home following extensive renovations. The Mayflower II is slated to complete the final leg of its journey on August 10, when it docks at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The 64-year-old historic reproduction is also expected to travel from New Bedford to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne this weekend. The ship began the slow return home last month after spending the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million worth of renovations.

Read: No Thanks: Native Americans To Hold 50th Gathering Of Grief

Read: US: Panel Picks Fallon To Run In Ratcliffe’s Former District

A Gift from England

It stopped in New London, Connecticut, but had to cancel a planned visit to Newport, Rhode Island this week because of new travel restrictions required to people who visit the state. The ship also made an unscheduled stop at New Bedford’s State Pier to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias. A cruise into Boston Harbour alongside the USS Constitution was previously canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival. The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957. According to international media reports, stabilization efforts began in 2014, with the ship spending part of the year in Mystic. Continuous restoration work began at the seaport museum in 2016, with shipwrights from the seaport museum and artisans from Plimoth Plantation engaged in the work.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image Credit-AP)

Read: Baker Defends Virus Testing; Plimoth Plantation Reopening

Read: Daines, Bullock Square Off Over Virus In First Senate Debate