PM Modi Addresses Key G20 Meeting In Varanasi, Champions Cause Of Global South

Why you’re reading this:

With India being the G20 President this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the G20 development ministers' meeting being held in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi virtually. While talking about the Global South, PM Modi said, "We have to ensure that no one is left behind" and noted that "It is imperative for G20 to send a strong message that we have an action plan". India has on numerous occasions and platforms been touted as the chief flagbearer for the Global South and for developing nations.

3 things you need to know:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 development ministers' meeting on June 12, held in Varanasi

PM Modi highlighted the need for reform in the multilateral financial institutions

PM Modi also championed the cause of the Global South, saying it's imperative to "leave no one behind"

PM Modi addresses the G20 meeting in Varanasi

The meeting in Varanasi is the latest in India's efforts to diversify these pivotal thematic meetings beyond and outside New Delhi. Key meetings have been held at different sites all year, most recently in Goa and Kashmir. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is chairing the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled between June 11-13.

A total of 200 delegates are participating in the meeting which comes in the midst of mounting developmental challenges. Listing some of these, the Prime Minister harkened back to the COVID pandemic and also pointed out the food, fuel and other assorted supply chain side shortages due to geopolitical developments.

'Mustn't be left behind on Sustainable Development Goals': PM Modi

The various development challenges have resulted in slowing down of the global economy. There is debt distress in multiple nations and the effects of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss are being widely felt, as per the G20. Rising poverty and inequality, as well as the cost of living crisis are outcomes of this, and this was alluded to by the Prime Minister who sought to ensure that Nations not fall behind on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

As per the G20, the Development Ministerial meeting would be an opportunity to collectively have a consensus on actions for accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs that hold back progress for the developing countries, read the Ministry of External Affairs press statement.