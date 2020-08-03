PM Modi, Afghan Prez Ghani Discuss Evolving Security Situation Amid Deadly Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani where the two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in the region. Afghanistan has been facing a security crisis for a long time and the escalated attacks by Islamic State and the Taliban has further deepened the crisis.

The two leaders discussed the situation as Afghan forces took a prison under control in eastern Afghanistan after Islamic State terrorists attacked the facility and killed at least 29 people. According to local reports, an ISIS-K suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the prison entrance as more assailant opened fire.

The deceased included prisoners, civilians, prison guards as well as Afghanistan security personnel. The motive of the attack was not immediately clear but reports suggest that the prison housed hundreds of inmates affiliated to Islamic State Khorasan. The attack was also timed just a day after its intelligence chief Assadullah Orakzai was eliminated by special units of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS). Orakzai has been involved in plotting several deadly attacks on military and civil targets in Afghanistan.

The killing of Orakzai holds significance since the terror group he belonged to carried out the Kabul gurdwara attack in March, killing at least 25 Sikhs. It was also involved in the rocket attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani and attack on Afghan politicians gathering in the west of Kabul.

Greetings of Eid-ul-Adha

During the telephonic conversation, both leaders exchanged greetings on the festival of Eid–ul–Adha and the Afghan President thanked PM Modi for the timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan and the two leaders exchanged views on other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

