Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron via videoconference on Tuesday, February 14. Both leaders attended the launch of a new partnership between Air India and Airbus. The partnership will facilitate the supply of 250 aircrafts. "First of all, I congratulate and wish Air India and Airbus for this landmark agreement. My special thanks to my friend President Macron for joining this event," PM Modi said.

"This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector," he added. PM Modi also spoke about the UDAN scheme. "Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are also being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic and social development of the people," he said. The PM further said that he wants to make it in India but not just for India, but the whole world. "All global aviation companies are present in India now," he said.

Addressing a virtual meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron on agreement between Air India and Airbus. https://t.co/PHT1S7Gh5b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

Macron said the deal was a strategic opportunity

PM Modi said that the deal reflects India's successful civil aviation sector and he went on to thank Emmanuel Macron. The PM predicted that India will become the world's 3rd largest market in the aviation sector. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the deal was a "strategic opportunity" in the aerospace sector. He added that ties between India and France are becoming stronger.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran informed that Air India will acquire 40 wide body planes and 210 narrow body planes. AirIndia was acquired by Tata when the government privatised it. The wide body aircrafts will be used for long flights and narrow body ones will be used for regular flights.