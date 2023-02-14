PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Set To Interact Via Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron today via video conferencing. France is currently witnessing protests against Macron's proposed pension reforms. France and India enjoy warm ties, as both share the same goal of a multipolar world, instead of a unipolar world or bipolar world.

India and France share strong ties

Ties between both the nations started growing closer during the Cold War era. France is also the only western nation that supplies India with advanced equipment.

In 1998, India and France established a Strategic Partnership to enhance their bilateral relations in areas such as defense, science and technology, culture, and education. In 2008, India and France signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, which allowed French companies to supply nuclear reactors and fuel to India. This agreement was a significant breakthrough for India, as it had previously faced restrictions due to its status as a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.