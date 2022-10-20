PM Modi & UN Chief Launch Mission LiFE; List 3-pronged Strategy To Protect The Environment

On Thursday, October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched 'Mission LiFE' at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar of Kevadia in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

What is Lifestyle for Environment Mission?

The Mission LiFE initiative is aimed at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach toward sustainability. Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister’s Office. It includes encouraging people to practice environment-friendly actions in their daily lives and allowing industries to respond swiftly to changing demands.

PM Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launch 'Mission LiFE' at Statue of Unity in Gujarat. EAM S Jaishankar & CM Bhupendra Patel also present at the event

The three-pronged strategy of Mission LiFE for changing our collective approach towards sustainability:

Demand: Nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives.

Supply: Enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand.

Policy: Influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production.

The Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. The Prime Minister called upon global leaders to join the movement for safeguarding the environment by adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

At the launch of Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia, PM Modi said, "The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up. Mission LiFE will help in fighting the climate crisis. Reuse, reduce and recycle are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices."

The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up. Mission LiFE will help in fighting climate crisis: PM Modi at global launch of 'Mission LiFE' at Kevadia, Gujarat

Mission LiFE is aimed at countering the effects of climate change by implementing macro measures and actions at an individual level and at the community level.

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Before the launch of Mission LiFE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday, 20 September. They paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the world's tallest Statue of Unity in Kevadia. According to officials, PM Modi had a long interaction with Guterres. Notably, the UN Chief met PM Modi on the second day of a three-day visit to India.