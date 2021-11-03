PM Modi At COP26 Highlighted How Commitments At Summits Are Not Seen Through: Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the COP26 summit highlighted how commitments made at climate summits of Paris and Glasgow are not seen through, asserted Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Speaking about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Glasgow, Shringla termed these commitments as routine announcements that countries make and don't monitor carefully. He, however, stated that India intends to keep its climate targets.

"They are like routine announcements that countries make and don't monitor carefully," the Foreign Secretary said.

Shringla said that India voluntarily and unilaterally enhanced its self-declared commitments in terms of renewable energy at COP26. Addressing a press briefing, Shringla also informed that the ‘Panch Amrit’ that PM Modi announced at the climate summit was “very very carefully thought through and considered”. He added that the Prime Minister also outlined some of the steps that the nation had already taken.

While answering a question of aspiration of developing countries, Shringla said, “While there was greater pressure on climate action, there should be equal pressure on commitment on climate financing. While developing countries are interested in achieving the climate-related targets, at the same time they need the means to deliver on those commitments."

On Tuesday, Shringla called India’s new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030 a “very significant” contribution to meeting the goals of the climate summit. He said that the new target, by all means, is an important contribution to the overall area of climate change and in meeting the goals of the COP26 Summit, considering India comprises one-sixth of humanity. The Foreign Secretary also added that PM Modi at COP26 announced that by 2030, 50% of the nation’s energy needs would be met from renewable energy sources.

“The Prime Minister also stated that India will reduce its carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes from now until 2030, he added. PM India has spoken about net-zero by 2070," he said.

PM Modi at COP26 Climate Summit

Meanwhile, it is to mention that on Wednesday PM Modi returned to India after concluding his five-day visit to Rome and Glasgow. Ahead of his departure for India, he had tweeted that India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years. In addition, he also remarked that it was wonderful to meet other leaders in person after a long time. The Prime Minister even thanked his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and the Scottish people for their “warm hospitality” in Glasgow.

During his COP26 address, PM Modi discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. He remarked that the energy from the Sun was not only clean but also sustainable. The Prime Minister has therefore asserted the need to have the 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime. In a big announcement, PM Modi assured that India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070. Apart from this, the Prime Minister held several meetings on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit.

(Image: ANI/PTI)