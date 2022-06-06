PM Modi Avers India Among Largest & Fastest-growing Startup Ecosystems In The World

India is among the largest and fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his virtual address for Rotary’s 113th annual international convention in Houston. PM Modi discussed the importance of sustainable development and underlined the ethos of maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature. His address came on the second day of the event which is being held from June 4 to June 8.

The Prime Minister said, “India is among the largest and fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world...we in India remain open to learning from global best practices and sharing ours with others”.

He further noted that India’s commitment to net-zero by 2070 was hailed by the international community, adding, “I’m glad that Rotary International is actively working on providing clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene”. He mentioned that 1.4 billion Indians are taking every possible step to make the Earth cleaner and greener.

My remarks at Rotary International Convention 2022 in Houston. https://t.co/HAmyHK8ywA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2022

Additionally, during his speech, he talked about the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement and how it is taking shape in India. The Rotary’s 113th annual international convention returned to Houston for the third time and marked the 50th anniversary of the 1972 international convention. Over 20,000 service-minded people from across the globe have gathered in Houston for the event after the previous two conventions were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi emphasised making India self-reliant

The Prime Minister emphasised making India self-reliant and called on the Indian community to contribute to global prosperity. In the concluding statement, he said India is marking 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. A new collective movement has taken shape to save water. The movement is inspired by our age-old practices of water conservation combined with modern solutions.

It is to note here that Rotary International Convention unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges as it connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Its work is aimed at improving lives at local and international levels including helping those in need in their own communities to work toward a polio-free world.

Image: @BJP4India - Twitter

