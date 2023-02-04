PM Modi Becomes World's Most Popular Leader; Know Where Biden & Sunak Stand In US Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged the top spot in the world’s most popular leader list with a whopping 78% approval rating. The list was released by US-based consulting firm Morning Consult on Saturday and featured several other prominent world leaders like Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to the consulting firm, the data was collected between January 26-31, 2023.

The firm also asserted that adult residents of each country were surveyed and the list comprises 22 world leaders. As per the rating, PM Modi left behind leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, etc. It was Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who clinched the second spot with an approval rating of 68%. While Biden currently stands at the 7th spot with an approval rating of a mere 40%, UK PM Sunak is at 13th position with 30% approval.

About the Global Leader Approval ratings

The US-based Political Intelligence firm is currently tracking the approval; rating of government leaders from countries like India, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, etc. The firm revealed that the site will be updated every week with the latest data from all 22 countries. The firm stated that with the leaders' approval ratings, it wants to offer a “real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.” With PM Modi standing tall at the first top, the rest of the 4 positions are clinched by, Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (68%), President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset (62%), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (58%) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (50%). Italian Prime Minister Gerogia Meloni is the most popular female world leader.