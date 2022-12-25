PM Modi, Biden, Zelenskyy & Other Leaders Wish 'joyous & Peaceful' Christmas To Everyone

Leaders across the planet extended their greetings for the Christmas season on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi said in a tweet. Prominent figures and international organisations posted the season’s greetings on social media with the United Nations tweeting Merry Christmas “to all who are celebrating!”.

Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25 and is both a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon. A festival of joy and mirth, midnight mass is held across the country in churches in celebration and remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. Apart from Modi, world leaders including Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also extended Christmas greetings to people across the globe.

US President Biden extended his family’s wishes to all Americans a happy Christmas. “From the Biden family, we wish you and your family peace, joy, health, and happiness. Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. And all the best in the New Year. God bless you all. And may God protect our troops,” said Biden in his address at the White House. Canadian PM Trudeau tweeted, "Merry Christmas! Like millions of Canadians, my family is excited to gather around the Christmas tree and spend some quality time together. And as we look ahead to the new year, we're also wishing you joy, health, love, and peace."

“My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #Christmas. All of us can draw inspiration from this season, and bring more compassion, empathy, reflection, and solidarity into our communities and around the world,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Australian PM Antony Albanese said that Christmas is a special time of year. "It's a day of giving. It's a day for relaxing together with family and friends. And for many Australians, it is a day that is so central to their faith," he said in a video message.

“Tonight, God draws near to you because you are important to him. From the manger, as food for your life, He tells you: “If you feel consumed by events, if you are devoured by a sense of guilt and inadequacy, if you hunger for justice, I am with you. #Christmas,” tweeted Pope Francis. Italian PM Meloni also took to twitter on Saturday wishing everyone “a happy and peaceful Christmas Eve”.

Zelenskyy's season's greetings

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy took to Facebook to extend his greetings as his country entered the eleventh month of conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. “Merry Christmas to Western Rite Orthodox Christians! Today and all future winter holidays we meet in difficult circumstances. Someone will see the first star in the sky over Bakhmut, Rubizhne, and Kreminna today. Someone will celebrate the holiday in other people's homes, but strange people's homes – homes of Ukrainians who gave shelter to Ukrainians. Someone will hear Shchedryk in another language - in Warsaw, Berlin, London, New York, Toronto and many other cities and countries. And someone will meet this Christmas in captivity, but let them remember that we are also coming for our people, we will return freedom to all Ukrainian men and women. Wherever we are, we will be together today. We make a wish. One for all. And we will feel joy. One for all. And we will understand the truth. One for all. We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves,” posted Zelenskyy.