PM Modi Calls For Mechanism To Exact A Price On Terror-supporters; Message For Pak, China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, in a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, asserted the need to build a mechanism to exact a priceon countries supporting or sponsoring terrorism. While addressing the third 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing' hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, PM Modi said that a cost must be imposed on countries which aid terrorism as part of their foreign policy. Although he did not mention any names, little needs to be said about the circumstances applying to Pakistan and China. Also, he emphasised that those individuals or organisations that have sympathy for terrorists must be isolated.

Addressing the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. https://t.co/M7EhOCYIxS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022

"It is well known that terrorist organisations get money through several sources-one is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological and financial support to them," he said.

"There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated," PM Modi added.

PM Modi says the world should not think the absence of war means peace

Further, during the speech, the Prime Minister underscored that international organisations should not feel that the absence of war means peace. According to PM Modi, proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. PM Modi said sovereign nations have a right to their own systems but they should not allow extremist elements to misuse differences between systems. "Anyone who supports radicalisation should have no support in any country," the Prime Minister said. Furthermore, he stressed that the gangs have deep links with terrorists and the money made in gun running, drugs and smuggling was being pumped into terrorism. "Action against organised crimes is extremely important in the fight against terrorism," he noted.

While emphasising breaking the support networks of the terrorists, he asserted a proactive and systematic response is needed to uproot terrorism in any country. PM Modi reiterated that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and added a uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can only defeat terrorism. "Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response, If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," PM Modi said.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive