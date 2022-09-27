Last Updated:

PM Modi Concludes His Japan Visit After Attending Abe's Funeral, Calls Him 'great Leader'

During his Tokyo visit, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic demise of Shinzo Abe.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Japan

Image: ANI/Twitter@narendramodi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his poignant visit to Tokyo after attending the state funeral of his dear friend and former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. During his visit, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic demise of Abe. The Prime Minister further underlined the late Japanese leader's contributions in strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and Japan. 

Following PM Modi's Japan visit, the Ministery of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The legacy of former PM Shinzo Abe and the commitment of PM Modi and PM Kishida will continue to guide the India-Japan partnership to new heights."

Notably, representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, attended former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral. 

PM Modi's special message for Abe

After PM Modi attended the state funeral of Abe, he took to Twitter, stating that the late Japanese PM "shall live on in the hearts of millions." Hailing Shinzo Abe for strong India-Japan friendship, PM Modi wrote, "When I was in Tokyo earlier this year, little did I imagine I would be back for the solemn programme of former PM Abe’s state funeral. He was a great leader, a phenomenal individual and someone who believed in India-Japan friendship. He shall live on in the hearts of millions!"

READ | PM Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Abe at his state funeral

PM Modi's bilateral meet with Japan PM Kishida 

Expressing his deepest condolences during the bilateral meeting with Japanese counterpart, PM Modi said, "I am feeling very sad about the sudden death of former premier Abe. He took Japan-India relations to a greater level and also expanded it in many areas." According to news agency PTI, PM Modi while talking to Kishida stated, "I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights."

READ | PM Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Japan's former PM Abe's wife on tragic loss
READ | Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's militaristic funeral captures Tokyo's tense mood
READ | Shinzo Abe was 'phenomenal', believed in India-Japan friendship, recalls PM Modi as he pays tribute
First Published:
COMMENT