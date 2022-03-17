PM Modi Congratulates South Korea's Yoon Seok-youl For Presidential Poll Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Yoon Suk-yeol, President-elect of South Korea on Thursday, March 17. During the phone call, PM Modi congratulated Yoon on his victory in the Presidential elections of South Korea. Both sides agreed on the importance of bolstering the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

During the phone call, PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President-elect Suk-yeol discussed the various sectors where enhanced bilateral cooperation is possible, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office via the Press Information Bureau. The leaders agreed to work on the sectors that have the potential to offer further bilateral cooperation between South Korea and India. PM Modi extended an invitation to Yoon Suk-yeol to visit India at his convenience as soon as possible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the South Korean President-elect expressed the desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and South Korea in 2023.

It was a pleasure to speak with President-elect @sukyeol__yoon. Conveyed my congratulations on his recent victory in the Presidential elections in Republic of Korea. We discussed the potential of further deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership in many areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2022

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the Presidential elections. The Indian Prime Minister stated that he looked forward to working with him in bolstering the ties between India and North Korea. He tweeted, "I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections. I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."

I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections. I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership @sukyeol__yoon — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2022

Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, has been elected South Korea’s new President, in the recent presidential elections. People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-Yeol secured 48.6% against Democratic Party's Lee Jae-Myung, who received 47.8% votes, AP reported. Yoon Suk-yeol will be assuming office as President in May and will serve a five-year term in South Korea. Following his win in the elections, Yoon Suk-yeol in his speech at his party office called it the victory of the people and underscored that he will respect the country's Constitution and Parliament, as per the AP report. He stated that he will work with the opposition party to serve the people of South Korea.

