PM Modi Congratulates Yair Lapid For Taking Over As Israel's PM, Commends Naftali Bennett

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, congratulated Yair Lapid for assuming the role of Israel’s 14th Premier. In a Twitter statement, PM Modi said India was looking forward to bolstering its strategic partnership with the state of Israel. Notably, he also underscored the fact that this year, both the countries were celebrating 30 years of establishing diplomatic ties.

In another tweet written both in Hebrew and English, PM Modi further lauded Israel’s alternate PM Neftali Bennett and thanked him for “being a true friend of India”. He said that he cherishes all his "fruitful interactions" with Bennett.

Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Thank you His Excellency @naftalibennett for being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

תודה לך כבוד @naftalibennett על היותך ידיד אמת של הודו. אני מוקיר את השיחות הכנות והפוריות שלנו ומאחל לך הצלחה רבה בתפקידך החדש. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Israel and India established diplomatic relations on 29 January 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multi-faceted strategic partnership. Both the countries are bound by a multitude of similarities, including in the field of culture, agriculture etc. Earlier this year in April, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon stated that the future of India-Israel collaboration and relations is very bright.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden also congratulated Yair Lapid as he took over as Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister. In a tweet that was penned minutes after Lapid took over the premiership, Biden reckoned that he was looking forward to seeing both Lapid and alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett later this month. POTUS’ much anticipated middle east trip is scheduled between July 13 and 16 and will see him visiting Israel, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank where he will partake in a meeting of regional leaders.

Political developments in Israel

Israeli Parliament on Thursday voted to disband itself, paving the way for the country to hold its fifth elections in less than four years. According to AP, 92 Knesset members voted in favour, while none opposed the motion which was initiated last week. Meanwhile, after days of bickering and arguments, the MPs finally agreed to hold fresh polls on November 1. The country was thrown into a gruelling political crisis last week after the ruling coalition announced its dissolution. A day earlier, the Knesset gathered to vote on the same but the process ran out of steam.

(Image: pmindia/AP)