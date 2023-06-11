PM Modi Dominates List Of Most Popular World Leaders With 77% Approval Rating: Survey

Keeping behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and many other heads of state of other developed countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 per cent, according to a survey. Since the Global Leadership Approval project by compiled by Morning Consult was launched in August 2019, PM Modi has consistently retained the approval rating above 71 percent. Since the year 2022, the rating of PM Modi has been above 75 percent.

As per the ratings report, PM Modi’s ratings is far higher than other leaders, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The poll, which surveyed 22 global leaders for the ratings exercise stated that only four world leaders out of the leaders of 22 major countries have an approval rating of more than 50 per cent at their homes. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from May 30-June 6, 2023.

The survey tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 77%

López Obrador: 61%

Albanese: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Meloni: 49%

Trudeau: 41%

Biden: 40%

Sánchez: 39%

Sunak: 33%

Scholz: 30%

Macron: 24%

*Updated 06/08/23

According to Morning Consult, the ratings are based on over 20,000 global interviews conducted online daily. The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between 1-4 per cent.

While the average sample size is around 45,000 in the United States, for other countries including India, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

Other leaders far behind PM Modi

While PM Modi clinched the numero uno position, Mexican president Andrés Manuel L³pez Obrador’s ratings (61 per cent approval ratings) was behind by sixteen per cent, the survey showed. Australian PM Anthony Albanese at 3rd place with a 52 per cent approval rating and French President was at a distant 11th position with 24 per cent approval ratings.

The 4th position was bagged by Brazil’s newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (50 per cent ratings), the US president Joe Biden with 40 per cent rating was at 7th position. UK PM Rishi Sunak gained 33 per cent approval with 10th position in the ranking. It’s important to recall, in February and April too, with an approval rating of 78 per cent, PM Modi was the world’s most popular global leader in February and April too, as per the survey conducted by US-based consulting firm ‘Morning Consult’.