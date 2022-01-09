Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm greetings and wishes to the Indian diaspora on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi spoke about the importance of the diwas that is observed once every two years to commemorate strengthening the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India. The day is also known as the Non-Resident Indian day. PM Modi acknowledged the Indian diaspora abroad, saying that they distinguished themselves all over the world and have excelled in different spheres.

“Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres," said PM Modi in a tweet on Sunday. He highlighted the significance of the day that also marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915. He then led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Appreciating the Indian diaspora and the fact that they have remained connected to their roots, Prime Minister Modi said: "We are proud of their accomplishments.”

Jaishankar also extends greetings to Indian diaspora

"Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us. And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength," he said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs to hold convention

On the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) on January 9, India’s Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also announced that the ministry will address a virtual youth PBD conference on ‘the role of the Indian diaspora.’ The event will cover various aspects with regard to innovation and new technologies by the overseas Indians residing in countries worldwide. The PBD convention will provide an important platform for the officials in India to engage and connect with overseas Indians. Last year, the 16th PBD Convention was held in the capital New Delhi with the theme "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' to celebrate and recognize the contribution of the non-residential Indians. The event also commemorates the Indian community's contribution to the development of India.