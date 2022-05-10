PM Modi Extends Good Wishes To New South Korean Prez; Hopes To Enrich India-ROK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended "heartfelt" felicitations to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on assuming office. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also expressed his wish to meet President Yeol. The Prime Minister added that he is looking forward to meeting President Yeol soon in order to "further strengthen and enrich the India-Republic of Korea (ROK) ties."

I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

PM Modi had earlier congratulated President Yeol on March 10 following the results of the presidential elections. US President Joe Biden had also extended his greeting, further adding that Washington looks forward to bolstering the alliance between both nations to jointly counter North Korean threats. "It is the linchpin for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Biden had said in a tweet.

The congratulatory messages for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol poured in as he was sworn in on Tuesday following a massive ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly. The President ascends to his office at a time when his North Korean counterpart is flexing nuclear threats. Hailing from the South Korean Conservative Party, Yeol vowed to get tougher with North Korea.

President Yeol says 'door to dialogue' open for North Korea

During his inaugural ceremony, the new South Korean President welcomed North Korea for diplomatic talks provided they adhere to "complete denuclearisation" norms. He said both countries could reach for a joint plan to significantly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve civil livelihood. Yoon is a staunch supporter of sanctions against Pyongyang, which is in line with US policies, the Associated Press reported. However, during his Tuesday speech, he avoided tough words amid global concerns over North Korea's nuclear weapons development programme. As of now, it is unclear as to how Seoul's arch-enemy Pyongyang will react to Seoul's offer, given the fact that North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un has in the past rejected incentives against the country's nuclearisation programme.

The former top prosecutor, Yeol, began his five-year term at midnight Monday by taking command of South Korea's 555,000-member military. He was then briefed about North Korea's recent developments by the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Won In-Choul. Yoon ordered the South Korean military to maintain "firm readiness" to deter the "grave" situation in the Korean peninsula.