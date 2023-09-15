PM Modi Extends Greetings To Netanyahu As Israel Celebrates Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah. On Friday, the Prime Minister took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the poeple of Israel. The two nations have shared cordial relations for decades. In his tweet PM, Modi wished for the good health, peace and prosperity of the people of Israel.

“Shana Tova! Warmest greetings on Rosh Hashanah to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world,” PM Modi wrote. “May the New Year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S. Jaishankar, also extended greetings to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. “On the auspicious occasion of Rosh Hashanah, extend my best wishes to FM @elicoh1, the Government and people of Israel, and the Jewish people from around the world. May the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and health to your loved ones. Shana Tova!,” the EAM wrote on X.

What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is considered one of the most important holidays for Jewish people from around the world. Rosh Hashanah, which translates from Hebrew to mean “the head of the year,” is one of Judaism's holiest days. The holiday marks the commencement of the Days of Awe, which are the 10 days of introspection and repentance. These ten days lead to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement which is the most sacred holiday for Jewish people.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel went on to celebrate the auspicious day in its full glory. The embassy staff raised a toast to honour the Jews from around the world. “On the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish #NewYear, Embassy officials along with the Israeli friends raised a toast. Wishing you all Shana Tova U'Metuka!” the embassy wrote on X, sharing photographs from the event.