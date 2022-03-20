PM Modi Gifts 'Krishna Pankhi' Made Of Pure Sandalwood To Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 gifted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida a 'Krishna Pankhi', made of sandalwood, during the latter's official two-day visit to India. Enumerating details, officials have said that the Pankhi is intricately carved with traditional tools and boasts a hand-carved peacock atop the structure, signifying the national bird of India. During the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, both sides inked six agreements providing for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, besides firming a separate clean energy partnership.

The Pankhi is said to be an artefact made of pure sandalwood in Rajasthan and the work showcases windows depicting different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion and tenderness. Also, the windows on the outside depict distinct poses of Lord Krishna while the depiction of 'jali' symbolises traditional window designs. The piece of art has a small 'ghungaroo' (traditional bells) on its edges and the same dangles with the breeze within four concealed windows with more intricate carvings inside.

The artefact's precise carving on the sandalwood is reportedly sourced and prepared by master artisans in Rajasthan's Churu, who are known to carve the already impressive sandalwood artefact into an elegant masterpiece and souvenir.

Sandalwood mainly grows in the forests of southern parts of the country and is known for its distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries. While being used as worship materials, it has medicinal values and is the main ingredient in various cosmetic items too.

BJP member Priti Gandhi took to Twitter to share, "At the India-Japan 14th annual summit underway in Delhi, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a "Krishna Pankhi" made of pure sandalwood to Japan PM Fumio Kishida."

Addressing the Summit, the Prime Minister said, "I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan."

"There has been progress in the economic partnership between India- Japan economic partnership. Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as 'One team- One project' on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor," he added.

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crores in next 5 years in India

On the other hand, Japanese PM Kishida noted, "the whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law."

"Japan, along with India, will keep trying to end the war and keep providing support to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries," he added.

After the rendezvous, PM Modi informed that Japan will invest 5 trillion Yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India while MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) between both sides has been inked.