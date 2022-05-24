PM Modi Gifts Wooden Hand-carved Box With Rogan Painting To Japanese Counterpart Kishida

On his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, May 24. The leader has gifted Kishida a wooden hand-carved box with a Rogan painting from Gujarat. Notably, the art object gifted by PM Modi comprises two different art forms, Rogan painting and wooden hand carving. Rogan painting is an art of cloth printing which is practised in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

More about Rogan Painting and Hand-carving

The craft includes paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes placed on fabric using a metal block (printing) or a stylus. The craft had nearly died down in the late twentieth century and the art form was practised only by one family. The term 'Rogan' comes from a Persian term that means varnish or oil. The process of creating Rogan painting is very laborious and requires skill with artists placing a small amount of paint into their palm.

The artist using a metal rod twists the paint into motifs and images at room temperature. However, the metal rod used by the craftsman does not come in contact with the painting. Next, the artist folds his creation into a blank fabric and prints its mirror image.

Meanwhile, the hand carving on the box is an intricate art inspired by traditional jali designs that have been seen in famous monuments of India. Experts in a synchronized way develop designs and the wood carving indicates excellent craftsmanship and the rich tradition of India. Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gifted Rogan painting from Gujarat to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II during his visit to Europe.

PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Monday, May 23. participated in the India-Japan bilateral meeting in Tokyo. The meeting took place after the Quad Leaders summit on Tuesday. Apart from PM Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also attended the summit.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed about enhancing bilateral ties in various areas as well as some regional and global issues, according to a Ministry of External Affairs press release. Modi and Kishida agreed to strengthen bilateral security and defence cooperation. Both sides agreed that they should jointly work towards implementing their decision to have 5 trillion yen in public and private investment and financing from Japan to India in the next five years.

The two leaders noted the progress in the implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project and exchanged views on possibilities of cooperation in emerging technologies like 5G, beyond 5G and semiconductors.