PM Modi Hails India As 'strong Shoulder' For Global South, Pitches For UNSC Permanent Seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the Russia-Ukraine war and its potential impact on countries in the Global South. In an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, he emphasised India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as well as the importance of respecting the sovereignty of all nations, particularly in light of China's assertiveness.

When asked about China's increasing defense capabilities and its implications for regional security, PM Modi acknowledged the necessity of peace for India's future aspirations but acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding it. He highlighted India's extensive engagement and interests in the Indo-Pacific region, encapsulated by the acronym SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Emphasising India's adherence to international laws and a rules-based international order, he stressed the importance of maintaining mutual trust and confidence to make positive contributions to regional and global peace and stability.

PM Modi on Russia's invasion in Ukraine

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi revealed that he has engaged in several discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing India's willingness to support genuine efforts that could help resolve the conflict. He reiterated India's consistent and transparent stance, urging both sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy instead of war.

As the West encourages India to take a stronger position against Russia in the conflict, the PM underscored the obligation of all nations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others, abide by international law, and uphold the UN charter. He also expressed deep concern about the wider impact of the conflict, particularly on the Global South, which is already grappling with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy, food, and health crises, economic slowdown, inflation, and rising debt. Modi asserted that the conflict must come to an end.

What PM Modi expects to achieve from his France trip

When asked about India's expectations from France in terms of strategic support in the standoff with China, PM Modi clarified that their partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, is not directed against any specific country but aims to safeguard India's economic and security interests, ensure freedom of navigation and commerce, and uphold the rule of international law. He highlighted the comprehensive nature of the India-France strategic partnership, covering political, defense, security, economic, human-centric development, and sustainability cooperation. The prime minister emphasised that collaboration among countries with shared values and vision can effectively address challenges, promote peace and stability, and empower the Global South.

PM Modi on India's role in the Global South

PM Modi downplayed the suggestion that India is the natural leader of the Global South, stating that assuming such a position would be unwarranted. However, he emphasized the importance of collective strength and leadership within the bloc to amplify its voice. He envisioned India as a strong support and bridge between the Global South and the Global North, strengthening linkages and enabling the Global South to grow stronger.

PM Modi on strategic partnerships for Indo-Pacific

As India and France commemorate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, PM Modi highlighted the excellent state of their relationship, characterised by strength, trust, consistency, and resilience. He noted their shared commitment to international law, multi-polarity, and multilateralism. Stressing the historical depth of their partnership, including collaboration in sensitive areas like space and defense, PM Modi acknowledged France as the first Western country with which India declared a strategic partnership. He expressed gratitude for France's support during challenging times and highlighted the geopolitical significance of their partnership.

Their partnership aims to foster a free, open, inclusive, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region through joint efforts and collaboration with other like-minded countries. PM Modi highlighted the comprehensive nature of their collaboration, encompassing defense, security, economic, connectivity, human development, and sustainability initiatives. He emphasised the potential for regional cooperation and the possibility of extending their coordination and cooperation into the Pacific region.

"When countries with similar vision and values work together, bilaterally, in plurilateral arrangements or in regional institutions, they can deal with any challenge. Our partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, is not directed against, or at the expense of any country," he said.

PM Modi also advocated for reforms in the UN Security Council, criticizing its skewed membership that ignores entire continents like Africa and Latin America. He questioned the council's legitimacy as a primary global body when the world's most populous country and largest democracy, India, is not a permanent member. He highlighted the opaque decision-making processes resulting from this imbalance, which hampers the council's effectiveness in addressing contemporary challenges.