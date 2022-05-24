PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Joe Biden In Tokyo, Hails Indo-US 'bonds Of Trust'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the "bonds of trust" between India and the US during bilateral talks with his American counterpart President Joe Biden. Speaking on the sidelines of the QUAD Leaders' Summit being held in Tokyo, PM Modi stated that the "Indo-US ties is a partnership of trust" built on common interests and shared values. Seated opposite Biden, PM Modi also expressed confidence in the growing ties with Washington in spheres of climate change and sustainable environment. He emphasised, "I am absolutely sure the India-US friendship will continue to be a force for good for global peace and stability for the sustainability of the planet and overall development,"

Moreover, PM Modi vested his faith in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), saying that he believes that further discussions on the same will "give further speed to the positive momentum."

Later, PM Modi took to the Twitter and said that he discussed wide-ranging issues with Biden as well as covered multiple aspects of India-USA relationships.

Biden says he and PM Modi would discuss the effect of war in Ukraine

During the meet, Biden talked about the war in Ukraine — a major theme at today's summit. The POTUS further informed that he and Modi would discuss the effect the war has had "on the entire global world order."

"The US and India are going to continue consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects," hesaid. "There is so much that our countries can and will do together, and I'm committed to making the US-India partnership among the closest we have on Earth."

Biden 'pleased' to ink deal with India for USDFC

In response to PM Modi's statement at the bilateral talks, Joe Biden said that he is "pleased that we've reached an agreement for the US Development Finance Corporation to continue this important work in India supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives." During his opening remarks, Biden praised New Delhi's efforts on COVID-19 vaccine production. He also briefly mentioned, "The US and India are going to continue consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects."

Nevertheless, when asked if the US will push India to wean off of Russian oil imports, Biden looked at PM Modi and quipped "welcome to the American press." Following the concluding remarks at the bilateral talks, both heads of state posed for photographs.

As the day goes on, PM Modi will engage in bilateral meetings with the new Australian PM Anthony Albanese. He will also hold in-person bilaterals with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Apart from this, PM Modi is also expected to meet with the Chairman of the Japan India Association.

