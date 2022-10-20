PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With UN Chief Antonio Guterres In Gujarat's Kevadia: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday, 20 October. They paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at the world's tallest Statue of Unity in Kevadia. According to officials, PM Modi had a long interaction with Guterres. Notably, the UN Chief met PM Modi on the second day of a three-day visit to India.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia pic.twitter.com/B34J0LCJ0v — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

After the meeting, PM Modi will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of Antonio Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia. The Mission LiFE initiative is aimed at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach towards sustainability. It includes encouraging people to practice environment-friendly actions in their daily lives and allowing industries to respond swiftly to changing demands, PTI reported. Before meeting with PM Modi, the UN Secretary-General also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on various global concerns.

#LIVE | PM Modi meets United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat, likely to hold bilateral talks - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/RdkCJlaT25 — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

UN Chief meets EAM Jaishankar

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to welcome UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. Exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism." Notably, this is the first trip of the top UN official since he commenced his second term in office. Before reaching Gujarat, he paid tributes to the victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel and later addressed students at the IIT Bombay.

Glad to welcome UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.



Exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. pic.twitter.com/BwW4TeYEuY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 19, 2022

Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 attack victims

Guterres on Wednesday, 19 October, paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Memorial museum in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He called the victims of the 26/11 attacks "heroes" of the world and offered "deepest condolences" to their families and friends. Guterres visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his visit to India. Guterres described terrorism as an "absolute evil" and stressed that "no reasons, pretext, causes and grievances" can justify terrorism.

I want to pay tribute to the victims. They're heroes of our world. I want to express my deepest condolences to their families, to their friends, to the people of India & to all those from other parts of the world who lost their lives in Mumbai: UN Secy-Gen, António Guterres pic.twitter.com/AR8q2IusI0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Inputs from PTI

Image: Twitter/@ANI