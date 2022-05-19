PM Modi Holds Virtual Meet With Cambodian Counterpart Sen, Reviews Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen and both leaders held a range of discussions pertaining to bilateral issues. According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and Sen discussed cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defence and security, development cooperation, connectivity, post-pandemic economic recovery and people-to-people ties. PM Modi also congratulated Sen for assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN.

Had a productive Virtual Summit with PM Hun Sen of Cambodia. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation and also discussed global and regional issues. I congratulated Cambodia for assuming Chairmanship of @ASEAN, and assured India’s full support for its success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2022

The Prime Minister and Cambodian PM even expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation. The MEA stated that Sen underscored the importance that Cambodia attaches to its ties with India and PM Modi reciprocated the same sentiment. Additionally, the Prime Minister “stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy. The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework,” according to the MEA.

“Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the historical and civilizational links between the two countries and expressed his happiness at India’s involvement in restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connect between the two countries,” said the ministry.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Techo @hunsencambodia holds a bilateral meeting with H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, via videoconference pic.twitter.com/SnJ8iXUc07 — Office of Cambodian PM 🇰🇭 (@PeacePalaceKH) May 18, 2022

Sen thanked PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines

Cambodian PM Hun Sen also expressed gratitude to India for providing at least 3.25 lakh doses of the Indian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield under New Delhi’s QUAD Vaccine Initiative. Sen and PM Modi complimented each other on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia being celebrated this year. The Prime Minister even invited the King and Queen of Cambodia to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

“The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India’s full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of its Chairmanship,” the MEA concluded.

(Image: @PeacePalaceKH/Twitter)