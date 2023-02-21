PM Modi Hosts US Senate Delegation In Delhi Led By Charles Schumer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed a bipartisan delegation of prominent US senators led by Senate Majority leader Charles Schumer on Monday. The delegation held a meeting with the Prime Minister under the leadership of Charles Schumer. Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Peter Welch were among those who travelled with the group, according to a PIB release.

"Prime Minister welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties. Prime Minister referred to his recent phone call with President Joseph Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to address contemporary global challenges," the release goes on to say.

Wonderful to interact with US Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer. Appreciate the strong bipartisan support from the US Congress for deepening India-US ties anchored in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/Xy3vL6JeyF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

The delegation had discussions mostly about the US-India partnership in clean energy, vital technologies, and collaborative development and production. Establishing a reliable supply was another important goal. The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which aims to increase cooperation on crucial technologies, was recently introduced by Washington and New Delhi. Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, visited the US when this was being finalised.

"Prime Minister and the US delegation recognized the shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and the vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership," the PIB release says.

There will likely be more high-level political exchanges between the two nations. At the Quad Leaders Conference and the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are anticipated to meet numerous times this year. Together with routine exchanges at the official level, contacts with foreign ministers will also continue.

US Commerce Secretary to visit India in March

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is scheduled to visit India in March to co-chair the US-India CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue meeting planned with her Indian counterpart, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

India and the US launched an initiative to enhance their strategic partnership to increase the depth and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technology, inclusive of the defence sector. This partnership on Critical and Emerging Technology has been built to compete with Chinese technological advances.

Air India's multi-billion dollar deal: US President terms the deal 'historic'

Air India, the national flag carrier of India, under the ownership of the TATA group, has announced the biggest deal in the history of aviation. Air India has ordered 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 aircraft from Boeing in a deal termed "historic" by Biden, during a phone call with PM Narendra Modi.

The commercial plane deal between Air India and Boeing is a chance to strengthen an intricately entwined connection between India and the US, Washington has said. PM Modi has invited Boeing and other US companies to invest and take the opportunity in the rapidly expanding aviation landscape in India.