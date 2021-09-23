PM Modi In America: From UNGA To QUAD, Diplomats Talk About PM's Agenda During US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 23, landed in the USA for a three-day visit during which he will hold bilateral meetings, attend the QUAD Summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

PM Modi said that his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. While speaking about the UNGA, he said that he will focus on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

PM Modi, who is visiting the US for the seventh time after assuming office in 2014, will be meeting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since they took office earlier this year. Another major highlight of the Prime Minister’s visit would be the first-ever in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu and India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti have spoken at length about PM Modi’s visit to the United States. While Tirumurti said that the PM’s speech at the UNGA is the “most awaited” by world leaders, Shringla said the Afghanistan issue and the QUAD dialogue are on the agenda which will be discussed by PM Modi during his visit. While speaking exclusively to Republic, Taranjit Sandhu also highlighted six “broad elements” of PM Modi’s three-day visit.

PM Modi’s UNGA speech ‘most awaited’

TS Tirumurti has said that PM Narendra Modi’s speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly is the most awaited by world leaders. The Indian envoy also highlighted the theme of the upcoming high-level segment called the "General Debate session" to be held on September 25. Adding details about India's participation in the UNGA, the diplomat added, India has the ability to bring the discussions in the General Assembly to a more cooperative and constructive framework so that “we can, together with partners, oppose any divisive agenda which may be pushed or stop existing agenda being weakened”.

Speaking to ANI about the significance of PM Modi's speech, Tirumurti said, "PM Modi's speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders. He has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front”.

‘AUKUS won’t impact QUAD’

Separately, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has also detailed the Indian Prime Minister's visit to the US for attending the UNGA. While addressing the media, Shringla said the Afghanistan issue and the QUAD dialogue are on the agenda which will be discussed by PM Modi in the US. When asked if AUKUS can have an impact on the working of the QUAD, drawing a distinction between the two pacts, Shringla said, "The QUAD and the AUKUS are not groupings of similar nature”.

“QUAD is designed to cater to the requirements of the Indo-Pacific. Whereas AUKUS is a security alliance between three countries". Shringla explained, adding that "AUKUS is not relevant to QUAD and will have no impact on QUAD functioning".

‘Six broad elements’ of PM Modi’s US visit

While speaking exclusively to Republic, the Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, highlighted “six broad segments” of the India Prime Minister's US visit. Sandhu said that first, PM Modi will be holding bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden. Secondly, he will be meeting Vice President Kamala Harris. The third is the QUAD Summit. Fourthly, PM Modi will be meeting with his Australian and Japanese counterparts separately. Besides these, the Prime Minister will interact with select industry leaders, and address the 76th session of the UNGA.

Sandhu went on to say that the QUAD grouping is four like-minded countries that have come together to focus on global issues and problems. He said that the first concrete example of the grouping was the COVID cooperation. Sandhu added US technology, Japanese finance, Australian lift power, and India’s production capacity will aid in addressing the global supply of COVID vaccines. Further, he pointed out the issue of emerging technologies and said that the four countries have strengthened and they are coming together to resolve the issues.

(With inputs from ANI)