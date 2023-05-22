Those We Trusted, Didn't Stand With Us When Needed: PM Modi In Papua New Guinea

PM Modi on Monday, May 22 speaking at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit condemned the developed nations, claiming he did not get support from 'those he trusted' in times of need.

“I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” said PM Modi adding that “India demonstrated the old proverb, a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

“The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising...I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” added PM Modi in an apparent dig at developed nations.

Papua New Guinea lauds India's leadership

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, praised India's leadership on the international stage and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the assistance. "We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of the Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums," Marape said.

India’s lending hand during pandemic

It is pertinent to note that, India offered support to more than 150 affected countries in the form of Covid vaccines, medical equipment and medicines during the pandemic.

India took an initiative "Vaccine Maitri" to supply Covid-19 “Made-in-India" vaccines to various countries across the world. Under this initiative, as of the first week of December 2022, India has supplied more than 282 million vaccine doses to 101 countries and two UN entities.

Notably, the G7 conference in Hiroshima is still going on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, on Sunday, May 21 to serve as the host of an important summit between India and 14 Pacific island nations intended to strengthen bilateral ties.

As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation, he is making his first official trip there.