PM Modi Instructs Officials To Monitor Developments In Sudan, Evaluate Safety Of Indians

The security situation for Indians trapped in Sudan, where conflict between the country's armed forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary force, has claimed more than 300 lives, was discussed in a high-level meeting presided over by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Friday.

Several Indians are currently stranded in the crisis-hit African nation. Thousands of citizens have escaped Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, as the conflict intensified nearby. Over 350 people, including an Indian, have reportedly died in the conflict so far.

On April 20, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met in New York and spoke about the developments in Sudan. EAM S Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Focus understandably was on Sudan. India strongly supports efforts towards an early ceasefire, leading to creation of safe corridors. Will continue to work closely with the UN and other partners in this regard."

Good to meet UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in New York today afternoon.



Discussed the current developments in Sudan, G20 Presidency and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6ZRANljEtg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 20, 2023

PM Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan

PM Modi assessed the developments in Sudan with a specific focus on safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the violence-hit country. According to an official statement, Modi, at a high-level meeting, instructed relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan and evaluate safety of Indian nationals there.

The prime minister directed preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and viability of various options. "During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week," it said. It said Modi also instructed officials to continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals and extend them all possible assistance.

"The Prime Minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options," the statement by the PMO said. "The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan," it said.

'Our team in Delhi is in continuous touch with the Indians in Sudan': S Jaishankar

"We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was on the Sudan situation. We also discussed the G20, and Ukraine conflict, but essentially it was about Sudan," Jaishankar told ANI. "Our team in Delhi is in continuous touch with the Indians in Sudan, advising them, saying we know it's very difficult for everybody but keep calm and don't take unnecessary risk. I hope that the efforts will yield something very soon," the EAM said.

Earlier, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi stated that the MEA is in touch with the Indian embassy in Sudan. "This is an issue on which we are keeping a very close watch and the evolving situation there," Bagchi said. "Our mission in Khartoum is in contact the Indian community there through formal and informal channels. Our embassy has issued several advisories," he added.

The high-level meeting presided over by PM Modi had senior officials of the MEA. They were:

External Affairs Minister - Dr S. Jaishankar Foreign Secretary - Vinay Kwatra Ambassador of India to Sudan - B S Mubarak (along with Indian envoys to Egypt and Saudi Arabia) Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) - Dr Ausaf Sayeed

What is happening in Sudan?

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, became the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), also known as the paramilitary force, raising fears of a wider conflict. On Saturday, Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The global community has called for restraint and negotiations with efforts to solve the crisis by dialogue. Various countries across the world have already issued travel advisories over the rise in civil unrest in the African nation.