PM Modi Interacts With FMs Of ASEAN Nations; NSA Doval & EAM Jaishankar Attends Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 16, met with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of ASEAN countries in New Delhi. The ASEAN foreign ministers are currently in New Delhi for a two-day conference to commemorate India's 30th anniversary of relations with the 10-nation bloc. Sharing an image with ASEAN foreign ministers and delegates, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of @ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation."

Had a good interaction with Foreign Ministers and Representatives of @ASEAN countries as we celebrate 30 years of close India-ASEAN cooperation. pic.twitter.com/QCItpvjXEh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2022

On June 16, ASEAN foreign ministers called on PM Modi and discussed the two sides' continued association. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is regarded as one of the most powerful organisations in the area, with conversation partners including the United States, China, Japan and Australia.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A milestone in India-ASEAN friendship! India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark 30 years of our dialogue relations & 10 years of our Strategic Partnership. SAIFMM participants called on PM @narendramodi this morning.”



A milestone in India-ASEAN friendship!



India is hosting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM) to mark 30 years of our dialogue relations & 10 years of our Strategic Partnership.



SAIFMM participants called on PM @narendramodi this morning. pic.twitter.com/W0lWKJIaRw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 16, 2022

NSA Ajit Doval & EAM Jaishankar attends meet

The meeting between Modi and the ASEAN foreign ministers also had in attendance National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The ASEAN-India dialogue relationship commenced with a sectoral partnership in 1992, progressing to a complete conversation partnership in December 1995 and summit-level cooperation in 2002.

In 2012, the relationship was raised to a strategic alliance. The ASEAN is crucial to India's Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region as a whole. Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Myanmar are all members of ASEAN.

Image: Twitter@NarendraModi