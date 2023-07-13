PM Modi Lands In Paris For Historic Visit, India-France Military Ties To Take Centre Stage

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in France in 2019 | Image: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France on Thursday (July 13) to commence his two-day trip in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He was received by French PM Élisabeth Borne.
While there are various events and meetings lined up for PM Modi, the Indian prime minister is in France as Guest of Honour for France's national holiday on the occasion of 'Bastille Day' which will witness a maginificent parade on Champs Elysees much alike India's Republic Day parade.
