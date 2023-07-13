Last Updated:

PM Modi Lands In Paris For Historic Visit, India-France Military Ties To Take Centre Stage

PM Narendra Modi landed in Paris for his official visit to France and was given a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora eagerly waiting to interact with him.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk

PM Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in France in 2019 | Image: AP


Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France on Thursday (July 13) to commence his two-day trip in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He was received by French PM Élisabeth Borne.

While there are various events and meetings lined up for PM Modi, the Indian prime minister is in France as Guest of Honour for France's national holiday on the occasion of 'Bastille Day' which will witness a maginificent parade on Champs Elysees much alike India's Republic Day parade.

PM Modi's itinerary today:

  • French President Macron will host a State Banquet and a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace, in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.
  • PM Modi will address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre in the western suburbs of Paris, on the day of his arrival.
  • PM Modi will meet with his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne, as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

PM Modi's tentative itinerary on Friday:

  • After the Bastille Day parade on Champs Elysees, there will be formal talks between the delegations of both countries.
  • The Prime Minister will have separate interactions with CEOs of Indian and French companies and prominent French personalities.
  • Macron will host PM Modi at the Cour Marly courtyard in the Louvre Museum for a ceremonial dinner, expected to be attended by over 250 dignitaries.
  • Following the dinner, Modi and Macron will go on a guided tour of the Louvre.
  • The two leaders will witness the dazzling fireworks display over the Eiffel Tower from the terrace at the Louvre.
READ | PM Modi in France LIVE: 'Bond with France is getting deeper & stronger,' says PM at dinner
READ | Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership, says PM Modi
READ | PM Modi says India-France ties influencing course of Indo-Pacific region via vision SAGAR
READ | PM Modi reveals why his France visit is 'special' ahead of meeting with Emmanuel Macron
READ | PM Modi hails India as 'strong shoulder' for Global South, pitches for UNSC permanent seat
First Published:
COMMENT