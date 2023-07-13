PM Modi Lands In Paris For Historic Visit, India-France Military Ties To Take Centre Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France on Thursday (July 13) to commence his two-day trip in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He was received by French PM Élisabeth Borne.

While there are various events and meetings lined up for PM Modi, the Indian prime minister is in France as Guest of Honour for France's national holiday on the occasion of 'Bastille Day' which will witness a maginificent parade on Champs Elysees much alike India's Republic Day parade.

PM Modi's itinerary today:

French President Macron will host a State Banquet and a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace, in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi will address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre in the western suburbs of Paris, on the day of his arrival.

PM Modi will meet with his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne, as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

PM Modi's tentative itinerary on Friday: