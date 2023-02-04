Microsoft founder Bill Gates earned a thumbs-up from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attempts to cook a traditional Indian roti. On Thursday, Gates collaborated with celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently visited India. In a short clip shared on social media, the duo was seen going through all the steps to make an ideal roti, from preparing the dough to shaping it with a rolling pin.

Lauding the business magnate’s efforts, PM Modi said that it was “superb,” while also suggesting him healthier options like millet. “Superb. The latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making," the PM told Bill Gates.

Social media users react to Bill Gates' roti

On Thursday, Bernath uploaded the roti-making video in which he revealed that he had learned the skill during his recent visit to Bihar. “@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti,” he captioned the clip.

The video, shared on both Twitter and Instagram, has garnered over 1.6 million views and several comments from Indian users who were highly observant of Gates' roti-making skills. "Finally something that I can do better than Bill Gates," one Twitter user quipped. "All Indian mothers going *shocked emoji* watching Bill Gates kneading the dough with a stirring spoon … use your hands dude, this ain’t dosa mix," another user said. A third user added, "Too cute roti making works best to use hands to make the dough @EitanBernath amazing that you spent the time doing what you did."