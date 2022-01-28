Last Updated:

PM Modi, Leaders Of Central Asian Countries Decide To Set Up Joint Group On Afghanistan

India and Central Asian countries on Thursday called for a joint working group on Afghanistan at senior officials levels in the first India-Central Asia Summit

India and Central Asian countries on Thursday called for a joint working group on Afghanistan at senior officials levels. In the first India-Central Asia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan which was taken over by the Taliban in August 2021. According to the Delhi Deceleration published by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the virtual meet, the leaders reiterated strong support for stable Afghanistan. 

The declaration said, “The Leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security and stability of the region. They reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.”

“They also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan. In this context they decided for establishment of a Joint Working Group on Afghanistan at Senior Officials Level,” it added.

Further, the Prime Minister and Central Asian countries’ leaders “noted that there is a broad ‘regional consensus’ on the issues related to Afghanistan, which includes formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups and minorities.”

‘We all have the same concerns’, noted PM Modi

In the opening remarks at the first India-Central Asia Summit held on Thursday, PM Modi noted that all leaders are concerned about the developments in Afghanistan and called for stability. The Prime Minister said, “We all have the same concerns and objectives for regional security. We are all concerned about the developments in Afghanistan. In this context also, our mutual cooperation has become even more important for regional security and stability.”

Meanwhile, The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan “reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan with a truly representative and inclusive government.” Further, PM Modi “conveyed India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.”

