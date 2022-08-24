PM Modi Likely To Attend Shinzo Abe's State Funeral In Tokyo On September 27: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state funeral of Shinzo Abe is scheduled to take place at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, The Japan News reported citing sources in both governments. Abe passed away in July after he was shot dead in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of the election.

The governments of Japan and India have been holding discussions regarding the matter, the sources revealed. Prior to Modi's visit to Japan, the two countries are expected to have a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign ministers and defence ministers, as per the report. It is pertinent to mention here that the last meeting between Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi took place in Tokyo in May. PM Narendra Modi had travelled to Japan to attend the QUAD summit hosted by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

After Shinzo Abe's death in July, PM Modi had expressed that he was "shocked and saddened beyond words". He emphasised that Abe was an "outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator" and worked to make Japan and the world "a better place." He also lauded his contribution to strengthening ties between India and Japan to the level of a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership." PM Modi had also announced one-day national mourning in India on July 9 as a gesture of respect to Shinzo Abe.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi pens blog for Shinzo Abe

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi penned a blog titled 'My Friend, Abe San' after Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8. PM in the blog said, "The outstanding Japanese leader, unparalleled global politician and great champion of Indo-Japan friendship, Shinzo Abe, is no longer among us. Japan and the world lost a great visionary and I lost a dear friend." He wrote about his first meeting with Shinzo Abe in 2007 when he had visited Japan as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Recalling his last meeting with the Japanese leader, PM Modi said that he had never imagined it was their last goodbye.

"During my visit to Japan in May this year, I had the opportunity to meet former Prime Minister Abe, who had just become the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Mr. Abe was as energetic, charming and witty as ever. You had transformative ideas on how India-Japan cooperation could be further strengthened. When we parted, I had no idea that this would be our last meeting," PM Narendra Modi wrote in the blog.

Image: PTI