PM Modi In Australia LIVE: PM Arrives In Sydney, Set To Meet Indian Diaspora In Mega Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Sydney, Australia on Monday after completing a historic visit in Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the 3rd FIPIC summit. PM Modi's visit to PNG was part of his three-nation trip which commenced with his crucial visit to Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 summit and a QUAD meeting. PM Modi will also meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese before flying back home.

PM Modi lands in Sydney

Image: Twitter/MEAIndia

18:11 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi's tentative itinerary for Tuesday in Sydney

9:40am - Business Event with Australian CEOs 

11am - Meeting with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries 

11:25am - Meeting with Paul Schroder, CEO, Australian Super 

11:50am - Meeting with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting 

1:15pm- Interaction with select Australian Influencers 

6pm - Arrive Community Event venue

18:04 IST, May 22nd 2023
Will PM Modi address Khalistani extremism with the Australian PM? MEA answers: WATCH
17:48 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi has looked at a 360-degree connection with the people of any country: Strategic expert
17:44 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi to meet Australia's Governor General David Hurley on Wednesday: MEA
17:41 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi will meet leading Aussie CEOS on Tuesday: MEA

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday is scheduled to attend a business event with Australian CEOs.

Later, he will also interact one-on-one with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries; Paul Schroder, CEO, Australian Super; Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting.

17:37 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH | Foreign Secretary outlines PM Modi's recent trip to Papua New Guinea
17:23 IST, May 22nd 2023
Looking forward to events over the next two days: PM Modi
17:21 IST, May 22nd 2023
BREAKING: Ministry of External Affairs briefing commences in Sydney

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra as well as MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi are holding a media briefing in Sydney

16:57 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi greets Indian diaspora at the airport | WATCH
16:51 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH: Members of the Indian diaspora gather outside a hotel in Sydney for PM Modi
16:49 IST, May 22nd 2023
Two days of constructive engagements await: MEA India
16:42 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH | PM Modi is received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell at Kingsford Smith Airport, Sydney
16:38 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi disembarks from the plane

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend various events along with a state dinner hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

16:20 IST, May 22nd 2023
BREAKING: PM Modi lands in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Sydney, Australia for the final leg of his three-nation tour.

16:18 IST, May 22nd 2023
Australia awaits PM Modi's arrival
16:04 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH: Indian diaspora in Sydney wait to welcome PM Modi
15:19 IST, May 22nd 2023
New Zealand PM was about to cancel visit to PNG, but especially flew to meet PM Modi: sources
15:15 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH: Indian envoy to Australia dives deep into the significance of PM Modi's trip to Sydney
14:58 IST, May 22nd 2023
Indian diaspora in Sydney gears up to welcome PM Modi
14:20 IST, May 22nd 2023
A look at PM Modi's Australia itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Papua New Guinea on Monday to jet off to his final pit stop- Australia. In the land down under, he will be hosted by his counterpart Anthony Albanese for a period of three days. While the Quad summit is off the table since it was cancelled last week, PM Modi still has a long itinerary to follow.

Read the PM's full Itinerary here

14:15 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi due to hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese shortly after the duo met in Japan

PM Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Sudney, Australia at the moment will take part in a range of events while also meeting his Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese. 

The duo met two days ago in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit where PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and the Australian PM attended an in-person QUAD meeting. 

The QUAD summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney but the hosts cancelled the event after Biden cut short his trip due to intense debt ceiling negotiations in Washington D.C.

13:06 IST, May 22nd 2023
Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Port Moresby
13:05 IST, May 22nd 2023
WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins
12:59 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Narendra Modi interacts with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC)

PM Narendra Modi interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC). These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India. PM lauded them for keeping India in their hearts and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in the region: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

 

PM
PM

 

12:51 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi concludes highly impactful first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea: MEA

Taking to Twitter, an MEA spokesperson wrote, " PM @narendramodi concludes a day-long highly impactful first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen partnership with Pacific Island friends. Next destination Sydney." 

 

12:40 IST, May 22nd 2023
'My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one,' says PM Modi

My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations: PM Modi 
 

PM

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, " I thank PM James Marape for the warm welcome accorded. Now leaving for Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney."

12:34 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi leaves Papua New Guinea, Head to Australia

 Before heading home, PM Modi's third stop is in Australia, where he will be a guest of the Australian government. The visit will take place from May 22 - 24. 

PM

 

12:27 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi meets New Zealand PM, Chris Hipkins, on his visit to PNG

PM Modi held a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, which had a focus on strengthening the bilateral relations between India and New Zealand. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote,"Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations."
 

PM
PM

 

12:14 IST, May 22nd 2023
'Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea', says PM Modi

PM Modi tweeted, "Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people."

 

 

11:42 IST, May 22nd 2023
PM Modi grateful to the people and Government of Fiji

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. I thank PM @slrabuka  for presenting the award. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji." 

 

