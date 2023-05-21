PM Modi In Australia LIVE: PM Arrives In Sydney, Set To Meet Indian Diaspora In Mega Event

PM Modi due to hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese shortly after the duo met in Japan

PM Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Sudney, Australia at the moment will take part in a range of events while also meeting his Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese.

The duo met two days ago in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit where PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and the Australian PM attended an in-person QUAD meeting.

The QUAD summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney but the hosts cancelled the event after Biden cut short his trip due to intense debt ceiling negotiations in Washington D.C.