PM Modi In Australia LIVE: PM Arrives In Sydney, Set To Meet Indian Diaspora In Mega Event

9:40am - Business Event with Australian CEOs
11am - Meeting with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries
11:25am - Meeting with Paul Schroder, CEO, Australian Super
11:50am - Meeting with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting
1:15pm- Interaction with select Australian Influencers
6pm - Arrive Community Event venue
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday is scheduled to attend a business event with Australian CEOs.
Later, he will also interact one-on-one with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman, Fortescue Future Industries; Paul Schroder, CEO, Australian Super; Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting.
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend various events along with a state dinner hosted by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Sydney, Australia for the final leg of his three-nation tour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Papua New Guinea on Monday to jet off to his final pit stop- Australia. In the land down under, he will be hosted by his counterpart Anthony Albanese for a period of three days. While the Quad summit is off the table since it was cancelled last week, PM Modi still has a long itinerary to follow.
PM Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Sudney, Australia at the moment will take part in a range of events while also meeting his Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese.
The duo met two days ago in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit where PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and the Australian PM attended an in-person QUAD meeting.
The QUAD summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney but the hosts cancelled the event after Biden cut short his trip due to intense debt ceiling negotiations in Washington D.C.
PM Narendra Modi interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC). These ITEC alumni, including government officials, professionals and community leaders, are contributing to their societies using the skills gained in India. PM lauded them for keeping India in their hearts and reiterated his support for capacity-building efforts in the region: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Taking to Twitter, an MEA spokesperson wrote, " PM @narendramodi concludes a day-long highly impactful first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen partnership with Pacific Island friends. Next destination Sydney."
My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations: PM Modi
Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, " I thank PM James Marape for the warm welcome accorded. Now leaving for Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney."
My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023
Before heading home, PM Modi's third stop is in Australia, where he will be a guest of the Australian government. The visit will take place from May 22 - 24.
PM Modi held a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, which had a focus on strengthening the bilateral relations between India and New Zealand. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote,"Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations."
Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations. pic.twitter.com/iIyHzEMS4q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023
PM Modi tweeted, "Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people."
Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people. pic.twitter.com/VDhqTJK6Ra— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. I thank PM @slrabuka for presenting the award. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji."
Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. I thank PM @slrabuka for presenting the award. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji. pic.twitter.com/rhUPrE0Nvu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023