PM Modi Meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo In Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of G7 Summit here on Monday and the two leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, and exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s ongoing and India’s forthcoming G20 presidency.

“PM @narendramodi and President @jokowi had a productive meeting. Their talks will add strength to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. Both leaders also discussed ways to boost connectivity and business linkages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

“Boosting the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met Indonesian President @jokowi in Germany. Discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade & investment. Exchanged views on Indonesia’s ongoing & India’s forthcoming G20 presidency,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Modi congratulated President Widodo on Indonesia’s ongoing G-20 presidency. Discussions took place on India’s forthcoming G-20 presidency. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement. Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit beginning on Sunday, met Widodo on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, the scenic venue of the summit in southern Germany. Modi is attending the G7 Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Indonesia is a key economic partner for India in Southeast Asia. With bilateral trade of almost USD 20 billion in 2019-20, Indonesia is the second-largest trading destination for India in the ASEAN region.

The trade between the two countries has witnessed more than a five-fold increase since 2005-06 (USD 4.3 billion), according to the Indian embassy in Jakarta.

The visit of Prime Minister Modi in May 2018 gave further impetus to the defence cooperation between the two countries. During the veranda talks, President Widodo expressed a willingness to support India’s proposal to partner in the Malacca Straits Patrol.

During the 6th JDCC held in August 2018, both sides agreed to commence Naval and Air Force bilateral exercises. The first bilateral naval exercise between India and Indonesia ‘Samudra Shakti’ was held in November 2018 at Surabaya, Indonesia, the second edition at Visakhapatnam and in the Bay of Bengal in November 2019 and the third edition in September 2021 at Jakarta and the Sunda Straits.

From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation. Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for the last several years.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)