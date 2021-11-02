PM Modi Meets President Of European Commission; Advocates For Sustainable Development

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Glasgow to attend the UN Climate Summit (COP26), met President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and expressed happiness on his microblogging site. During the meeting, Prime Minister shared his vision for sustainable development in the key sectors. "Happy to have met you in Glasgow after the very fruitful interaction in Rome. As I highlighted during my speech yesterday, India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Good to continue close collaboration with PM @narendramodi #COP26 as well.



India is a key partner on fighting global climate.



I greatly appreciate PM Modi leadership. pic.twitter.com/SvNkOnxOHp — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 1, 2021

Notably, the meeting came on the sideline of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties in Scotland. Earlier on Monday, the President of the European Commission said that India is a key partner in fighting the global climate. "Good to continue close collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi #COP26 as well. India is a key partner on fighting global climate. I greatly appreciate PM Modi leadership," she said in a tweet. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi met Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow.

PM Narendra Modi also meet other world leaders including UK PM

Apart from Bennett, PM Modi met also met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson today launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). It is worth mentioning Indian Prime Minister had reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) and is expected to return to India tonight. Earlier on Monday, UK PM Boris Johnson met PM Modi on the sidelines of COP26. After the meeting, the Indian Prime Minister said he invited Johnson to visit India. "He would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow," Modi said on his microblogging site.

More about COP26 Climate Summit

Notably, world leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are attending the UN conference, which was postponed by a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The global event is scheduled from 31 October 31 to November 12. The Summit has been attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. COP26 action plan:

Accelerate the transition from coal to clean power

Protect and restore nature for the benefit of people and climate

Accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles

Raise climate ambition through science and innovation

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen