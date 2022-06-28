PM Modi Meets UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; 'touched By Special Gesture'

After attending the Group of Seven G7 Summit in Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) Abu Dhabi and met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi to convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. PM Modi also congratulated the newly elected President of UAE as part of his visit to the Middle East country.

Soon after his arrival in UAE, PM Modi tweeted, "I was touched by a special gesture from my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who came to welcome me on the presidential flight in Abu Dhabi. My gratitude to him."

تأثرت بلفتة خاصة من أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان بقدومه للترحيب بي في طيران الرئاسة بأبوظبي. امتناني له. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/NES1a0eE3S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Notably, bilateral ties between India and UAE have improved to a bigger scale in the recent years. Earlier this year, both the nations had signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at boosting merchandise trade between the two nations to $100 billion over the next five years.

PM Modi attends G7 Summit in Germany

Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed from the ongoing G7 Summit in Germany, and recalled his productive deliberations with the leaders of the seven largest economies of the world. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and stated, "Interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity."

Ich reise aus Deutschland nach einem produktiven Besuch ab, bei dem ich am @G7-Gipfel teilgenommen habe, mit mehreren führenden Politikern der Welt gesprochen habe und Teil eines denkwürdigen Gemeinschaftsprogramm in München war. pic.twitter.com/vUZTeUr0Nd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

While attending the G7 summit, PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden. In the meeting with Trudeau, PM Modi took stock of India-Canada relations and agreed to expand bilateral economic linkages, and cooperation in security and counter-terrorism. On the other hand, while speaking on India-US ties, PM Modi highlighted that record-breaking bilateral trade amounting to $160 billion clocked in 2021.