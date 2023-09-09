PM Modi Mourns Deaths Due To Morocco Earthquake, Assures All Possible Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths due to the earthquake in Morocco on Saturday and stated that India is ready to provide all possible help to the affected country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Morocco jolted with magnitude 6.8 earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 as per the Richter scale shook the country at 56 km W of Oukaïmedene late on Friday night, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per reports, Morocco’s Interior Ministry has informed that at least 296 people have died and over 150 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake. People who have sustained injuries have been sent to hospitals for urgent treatment. However, most of the casualties and damage took place near the epicentre of the jolt in provincial areas.

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km and the epicentre is 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

In a lot of videos and pictures that have circulated online, rubble and dust clouds are seen as walls gave way to the earthquake's intensity. In some posts, even the scared locals were seen running out from buildings in search of safety.

(With inputs from ANI)