PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Sign MoUs To Strengthen Cooperation In Culture & Education Sectors

India and Nepal on Monday signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini. This was during PM Modi's bilateral talk with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba covering various ki facets of close neighbouring ties between both the countries.

Informing about the same, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said that the concerning MoUs which will be signed will deepen the century-old educational and cultural ties between the two nations. Concerning that, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) has signed separate MoUs with Lumbini Buddhist University, Tribhuvan University, and Kathmandu University (KU) followed by which an MoU has also been signed between Kathmandu University (KU) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). Next, a Letter of Agreement (LoA) has also been signed between KU and IIT-M.

The last agreement has been signed between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) on Monday.

Check the complete MoUs/Agreements signed between both countries:

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies.

Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

Memorandum of Understanding between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India.

Letter of Agreement (LoA) between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India for a joint degree programme at the Master's level.

Agreement between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and Implementation of Arun 4 Project.

Notably, PM Modi, who arrived in the Himalayan nation on Monday at the invitation of Deuba is on a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He also met Nepalese PM Deuba after offering prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple. Following this, Deuba also hosted a lunch for PM Modi Modi and his delegation.

PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart @SherBDeuba in Lumbini, #Nepal today covering various key facets of close neighborly ties between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/s4qkwSs6BZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 16, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had said that his visit to Nepal is intended to further deepen the "time-honoured" linkages between both the countries further adding that the two sides will continue to build on the shared understanding to expand ties in multiple areas.

(Image: ANI/@MEAIndia/Twitter)