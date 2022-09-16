PM Modi, Other Leaders Receive Grand Welcome Ahead Of SCO Summit In Uzbekistan's Samarkand

The Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the activities of SCO and discuss prospects for future cooperation. As the SCO Heads of State arrive in the Uzbekistan capital, the city of Samarkand is all decked up with colourful lights and fireworks to bestow a grand welcome to the leaders. Ahead of the much-awaited Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which is scheduled to commence on Friday, September 16, fireworks and other decorative scenery were set on display.

Some of the leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan Priemere Shehbaz Sharif, received warm hospitality from Uzbekistan, the current chair of SCO 2022. They were seen enjoying music and traditional foods before they start a formal discussion on crucial current global challenges on Friday. Earlier on Thursday evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived in Samarkand. He was received by Abdulla Aripov, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, several Ministers, the Governor of the Samarkand region and other senior officials from the Government of Uzbekistan. India will assume the SCO's rotational annual presidency at the Samarkand Summit's end.

Know more about Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Notably, this is the first in-person SCO Summit after the Coronavirus pandemic hit the whole world. The Summit is the world's largest regional organisation, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population, and more than 30% of the global GDP and was last held in Bishkek in June 2019. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States-- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan-- four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership-- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia-- and six "Dialogue Partners"-- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. The Shanghai Five, formed in 1996, became the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2001 with the inclusion of Uzbekistan. With India and Pakistan entering the grouping in 2017 and the decision to admit Tehran as a full member in 2021, SCO became one of the largest multilateral organisations.

Image: Pixabay