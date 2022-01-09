Last Updated:

PM Modi, Others Extend Birthday Wishes To S Jaishankar; Laud His Role As EAM

“Best wishes to our colleague [Dr. S Jaishankar], tweeted Prime Minister Modi from his official Twitter handle as he also acknowledged the EAM's foreign policy

Written By
Zaini Majeed
PM Modi

IMAGE: ANi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9 extended greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his 67th birthday and acknowledged his contribution and great work towards strengthening the country’s foreign policies. “Best wishes to our colleague [Dr. S Jaishankar],'' tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The PM praised Jaishankar for making outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policy as an officer and now as a Minister. Furthermore, the PM acknowledged EAM's ‘strategic insights’ as he iterated that his vision and insights “are very valuable”. He also prayed for Jaishankar's “long and healthy life".

Meanwhile, Jaishankar took to his Twitter handle to thank the PM for his warm wishes. "Thank you Pradhan Mantri 
@narendramodi ji for your good wishes and strong encouragement. Your leadership is a great motivation in the service of the nation," he wrote.

READ | PM Modi security breach: Warnings abound in SPG's 31-pg note to Punjab Police 2 days prior

Wishes pour in for EAM Jaishankar on Twitter

Several other politicians poured in the greetings and well wishes for the EAM Jaishankar saying that he has made outstanding contributions to Indian foreign policies as an officer and has served excellently as the External Affairs Minister. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt Of India, Pralhad Joshi extended greetings and said Jaishankar is admired globally for his negotiation skills. "Warm birthday greetings to Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar ji. An excellent diplomat, Dr. Jaishankar is admired globally for his negotiation skills. Under him, India is efficiently contributing to further global peace. Wishing him good health and a long life," he wrote.

READ | PM Modi's security breach: Punjab govt transfers Ferozepur SSP after sacking DGP

 

READ | UP Elections: BJP releases election poster, features PM Modi with CM Yogi Adityanath
READ | PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar extend greetings to Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas
Tags: PM Modi, Jaishankar, Jaishankar birthday
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND