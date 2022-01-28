PM Modi Outlines Three Goals During First Virtual India-Central Asia Summit

During the first India-Central Asia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted his "Support of All, Development for All, Trust of All, Efforts of All" principle for regional development and growth, peace as well as prosperity. Further in the summit, the Central-Asian leaders have agreed that worldwide development should be human-centric to make sure nobody is left behind. The leaders have also voiced for more cooperative and inclusive global growth and development, ANI reported.

PM Modi has even wished Central Asian leaders on their nations' 30th anniversary of independence. Further, the nations decided to organise events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Central Asia and India, including the printing of joint postal stamps.

Both sides discussed developmental programs in India-Central Asia Summit

Furthermore, according to the MEA statement, the Central Asian leaders have taken notice of India's "One Sun One World One Grid" project, which aims to build an interconnected solar electricity system on a worldwide scale. The Indian side emphasised the importance of the 'International Solar Alliance (ISA)' program in achieving a coordinated, quick, and enormous installation of solar energy in order to effectively execute the Paris Agreement.

During the summit, the Indian side also highlighted the importance of the "Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)" in building disaster-resistant infrastructure in order to reduce economic losses and improve community well-being in the event of disasters. India also hoped that Central Asian nations will join the ISA and CDRI.

In addition to this, the sides urged the India-Central Asia Business Council (ICABC) to step up efforts to enhance business ties, improve awareness of business rules, and stimulate mutual investment. The leaders of Central Asian nations have acknowledged and evaluated the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program as well as the scholarships provided by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) for helping their country build capacity and develop human resources.

The leaders also praised India's plan to hold specialised professional training programmes for Central Asian officials at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi. More training spots and scholarships were given by India, as well as tailored training programs to match the needs of Central Asian countries.

