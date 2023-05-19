PM Modi: Presence In G7 Summit Particularly Significant As India Holding G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his presence at the G7 Summit in Japan is particularly meaningful as India currently holds the G20 presidency.

In the departure statement ahead of his six-day three-nation tour, Modi said he is looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address those.

"I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," he said, adding that it will be a pleasure to meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

As he left for Japan, Modi said in a tweet, "...Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on diverse global subjects." From Japan, Modi noted that he will be travelling to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea -- the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to the Pacific Island nation.

He will host on May 22 the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit. FIPIC had been launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with the PIC leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and economic development," he said.

Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings before travelling to Sydney in Australia.

The prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and this, he said, will be an opportunity to take stock of "our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia Annual Summit held in New Delhi in March".

"I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event," he said.

He said in a tweet, "This visit will further cement the India-Australia friendship."