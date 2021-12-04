PM Modi, Putin Likely To Discuss Complex Global Issues As India, Russia Boost Defence Ties

Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov on Friday, 4 December, asserted that the “special format” relations between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin would allow them to talk about complex and delicate issues of international agenda, ANI reported citing Sputnik. The Russian President is visiting India for the 21st edition of the annual India-Russia bilateral summit on Monday, 6 December. During his visit to India, both sides are expected to sign around 10 bilateral agreements which include energy and space.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Yuri Ushakov stated that Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin have talked to each other in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ushakov further added that meeting with each other in person would allow them to have discussions over several issues which include both the most difficult ones and delicate ones.

“A special format of relations has been built between the leaders, a face-to-face format ... allows [them] to frankly discuss the most difficult and most delicate issues of the international situation,” ANI cited Sputnik report for quoting Yuri Ushakov.

Military and Technical cooperation between India & Russia

The Russian official further noted that the military and technical cooperation between the two countries play a big part in the ties. Furthermore, the trade turnover between India and Russia has fully recovered and witnessed an increase of 38%. Yuri Ushakov further revealed that the trade turnover has reached USD 8 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India

Ahead of Putin’s visit to India on 6 December, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared details regarding his engagements in a press briefing. The MEA Spokesperson stated that on 6 December, Defence Minister and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu co-chair the intergovernmental commission. The External Affairs Minister will have a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The meeting will be followed by an inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2-2 dialogue mechanism at the level of Foreign & Defence Ministers.

The MEA spokesperson in the statement said, "The 21st India-Russia Annual Summit will be held in the afternoon of 6 December," according to ANI. During the summit, PM Modi and President Putin will review the state of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to bolster the ties between the two countries. According to the MEA press release, this will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/PTI