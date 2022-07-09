PM Modi Recalls 'last Goodbye' With 'dearest Friend' Shinzo Abe; 'Little Did I Know...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of his “dearest friends” Shinzo Abe, who breathed his last on Friday, after being fatally shot by a gunman in western Japan.

Abe, who is credited with advancing bilateral ties between India and Japan during his tenure, shared close relations with PM Modi and had met him on several occasions.

Recalling his most recent meeting with the late leader in May, PM Modi said he had never imagined it would be his last goodbye.

"During my Japan visit in May this year, I had the opportunity to meet Abe San, who had just taken over as the Chair of the Japan-India Association. He was his usual self - energetic, captivating, charismatic, and very witty. He had innovative ideas on how to further strengthen the India-Japan friendship. When I said goodbye to him that day, little did I imagine that it would be our final meeting," wrote PM Modi, in a heartfelt note.

"I will always be indebted for his warmth and wisdom, grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, and I will miss him dearly," PM said further.

"We in India mourn his passing as one of our own, just as he embraced us with an open heart. He died doing what he loved the most – inspiring his people. His life may have been cut short tragically, but his legacy will endure forever," wrote PM Modi.

He also declared one day of national mourning on July 9 as a mark of India's ‘deepest respect’ for Abe. The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday in all buildings where it is flown regularly.

"Abe was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place," said PM.

Shinzo Abe's death

The beloved leader of leader passed away on July 8 after he succumbed to his injuries post being shot at in Nara as he delivered a speech, days before the upper house election. The 67-year-old Japanese premier was the longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons. Police officials have arrested the suspected gunman at the scene after the incident which left millions in shock.