PM Modi Releases Tamil Classic 'Thirukkural' In Tok Pisin Language Of Papua New Guinea

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape launched a translation of the Tamil classic "Thirukkural" in the Tok Pisin language of the island country. Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province co-authored the book.

At the book launch in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi called the Tamil classic "iconic" and said that it provides valuable insights across different subjects. He also commended the co-authors for their effort to translate Thirukkural into the Tok Pisin language. "I would like to commend Sasindran Muthuvel, Governor of the West New Britain Province and Mrs Subha Sasindran for their effort to translate the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin. Governor Sasindran has done his schooling in Tamil while Mrs Subha Sasindran is a respected linguist," PM Modi tweeted.

In Papua New Guinea, PM James Marape and I had the honour of releasing the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects. pic.twitter.com/JHa4DcPneu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement on the launch of Thirukkural in Tok Pisin, saying, "Indian diaspora keeping alive connect with the motherland... the book brings Indian thought and culture closer to the people of Papua New Guinea."

Thirukkural: Ancient Tamil masterpiece on ethics

Thirukkural, also known as the Kural, is a highly revered Tamil classic that was composed by the ancient Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. It is considered one of the most important works of Tamil literature and is widely regarded as a guide to ethical and moral living. Thirukkural consists of 1,330 couplets or Kurals, which are divided into 133 chapters, each containing ten couplets.

The Thirukkural covers various aspects of life, including ethics, morality, virtue, love, family life, governance, and spirituality. It provides practical wisdom and guidance for leading a righteous and fulfilling life. The couplets are concise and beautifully written in poetic form, making them easily memorable and quotable.

It addresses universal values and principles that are relevant across cultures and time periods. Its teachings have been influential not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other parts of India and around the world. The work has been translated into numerous languages, testifying to its global appeal.

Several great personalities have read Thirukkural and heaped praises on this masterpiece. Indian nationalist and philosopher, Sri Aurobindo had called the book "gnomic poetry".

"Thirukkural is gnomic poetry, the greatest in planned conception and force of execution ever written in this kind," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi lauded Thiruvalluvar (author), saying, "We may not all be aware even of the name of Sage Thiruvalluvar. North Indian people certainly do not know his name. Few saints have given to the people as much knowledge as he has done in the minimum of words." It is pertinent to mention that Gandhi took to studying Thirukkural in prison after learning about Leo Tolstoy's work through the latter's letter A Letter to a Hindu.

Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam had described this Tamil literature as “the code of conduct for the humanity of the planet earth for all time, which makes the past meet the present and creates the future."

American Indologist George L Hart, who have been a Professor of Tamil at the University of California, Berkeley, called the Thirukkural "one of the world’s greatest works on ethics". "There is not a facet of human existence that is not explored and illuminated by this great literature," he said.

Notably, this Tamil classic continues to be studied, revered, and celebrated by scholars, poets, and enthusiasts alike. Its profound insights and timeless wisdom make it a cherished treasure of Tamil literature and a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.